Nevada governor, congressional delegation urge Reno as site for aeromedical evacuation unit

Gov. Steve Sisolak and all six members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are calling on the Air Force to pick Reno’s Nevada National Guard base as home for the new aeromedical evacuation squadron.

They point to the 152nd Airlift Wing’s experience in dealing with natural disaster and medical emergency response as well as its proximity to the west coast and quality facilities.

“There are only four AES units west of the continental divide,” they said in a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett.

They argued the base at Reno Tahoe International Airport offers an ideal location, an extensive operations history, strong recruitment and innovative, sustainable training facilities.

In addition to Sisolak, the letter was signed by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen along with House members Mark Amodei, Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.