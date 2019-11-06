Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak names Indigent Defense Board director and members

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday named Marcie Ryba as executive director of the newly created Indigent Defense Board.

He also appointed 10 people to serve on that board that will oversee legal defense services for those who can’t afford a lawyer. The three remaining board members will be named by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, the Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader.

“Indigent defense has gotten short shrift in Nevada for far too long and I am thrilled to see that we will finally be adopting consistent standards and regulations to protect defendants’ constitutional rights to receive fair and competent legal representation,” Sisolak said.

Ryba is a longtime public defense lawyer in Carson City.

The 10 regional appointees are Julie Cavanaugh-Bill of Elko, Joni Eastley of Nye, Laura Fitzsimmons of Carson City, David Mendiola of Humboldt, Lorinda Wichmann of Nye, Drew Christensen of Clark, Jeff Wells of Clark, Kate Thomas of Washoe and Robert Telles of Clark.