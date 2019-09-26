Nevada Health Exchange warns that federal insurance sent incorrect notices to Nevadans

The head of the Nevada Health Link insurance exchange says Nevada consumers were sent incorrect notices by the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Heather Korbulic said Nevadans who received notices about open enrollment from the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace need to know that Nevada HealthLink.com “is the only place to get enrolled in a qualified health plan during the next open enrollment period.”

That period begins Nov. 1.

Nevada pulled out of the federal system and has set up its own system for the state’s residents to get health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

She said those who have questions should call the Nevada Health Link consumer assistance center at 800-547-2927.