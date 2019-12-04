Nevada hemp growers urged to comment on proposed federal rules

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is encouraging everyone who may be impacted by recently released federal rules regulating hemp — especially growers — to comment on the interim final rules.

A spokesman said the rules will guide future laws that will impact the hemp industry.

The proposed rule is contained in the 2018 Farm Bill. Hemp production is regulated to ensure that the level of delta-9 THC does not exceed certain levels that would classify it as marijuana instead of hemp.

The rules can be found in the eRulemaking portal ad http://www.regulations.gov.

The comment period runs through Dec. 31.