Nevada Highway Patrol Association files for collective bargaining rights

The Nevada Highway Patrol Association has filed for recognition as the collective bargaining union for Nevada’s state employed peace officers.

That would include not only highway patrol troopers but parole and probation officers, fire marshals, detectives, game wardens, park rangers and university and Capitol police.

NHPA President Matt Kaplan said that filing is the first step in the process of negotiating compensation and working conditions for state police.

He said the inability to bargain has resulted in a drastic pay disparity between local and state police who make up to 35 percent less than the average salaries paid their local counterparts.

“When we start the negotiation process, the state will see how the pay disparity is negatively impacting the sustainability of our police force,” Kaplan said.