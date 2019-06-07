Nevada joins election security effort

The National Governor’s Association has selected Nevada as one of just six states to participate in the Policy Academy on Election Cybersecurity.

Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota and Virginia will form a working group to improve public confidence in the security of elections ahead of the 2020 cycle.

“Free and secure elections are the bedrock of a strong and healthy democracy,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “By participating in this policy academy, Nevada will be able to share our successful election security practices with other states to strengthen elections nationwide.”

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Nevada already leads the way in election cybersecurity efforts and participation on the governor’s association program will only enhance the state’s system.