2020 Primary Election: Nevada Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat B

Thomas Frank Christensen didn’t respond to Nevada News Group’s request to participate.

Kristina Pickering

Occupation: Chief Justice Nevada Supreme Court

Age: 67

Contact: pickeringnevada@gmail.com

https://www.pickeringnevada.com

https://www.facebook.com/PickeringforNV/

Record of Service:

I have served on the Nevada Supreme Court since 2009. In my 11 years on the Court, I have decided cases and authored opinions in areas of law that touch all of our lives — including criminal law, water law, property law, employment law, constitutional law, contract and personal injury law, administrative agency law, and family law.

Currently, I serve as Chief Justice. The Nevada Constitution invests the Chief Justice with responsibility for administration of the judicial branch. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this job especially challenging; the path forward is largely uncharted.

I am a member of the Nevada Pardons Board and have served in that position for the past 11 years.

I am deeply committed to access to justice. In 2013, I helped found the Nevada appellate pro bono project, and I co-chair the Nevada Access to Justice Commission.

I am a founding member of the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse, an IRC 501(c)(3) entity dedicated to preserving the former Nye County Courthouse in Belmont, Nevada. In addition, I volunteer with Nevada high school, college, and law students, judging mock trial, moot court, and “We the People” competitions.

Education:

I grew up in Northern Nevada and graduated from Reno High School. I earned my B.A. degree, with honors, from Yale University and my J.D. degree from the University of California, Davis, where I served on law review and was named to the legal honor society Order of the Coif. After law school, I returned home and clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Bruce R. Thompson in Reno.

Platform

The judicial branch is a separate and co-equal branch of government. Its job is to ensure that cases are decided according to the rule of law and that the laws are applied honestly and fairly, without fear or favor.

Describe a time you learned something invaluable that will help you if elected?

Each case is unique, and uniquely important to the parties involved. In 2015, I was assigned the case that led to the opinion in Berry v. State, 131 Nev. 957, 363 P.3d 1148 (2015). At first glance, it looked routine – Mr. Berry was appealing an order his third post-conviction petition for a writ of habeas corpus as procedurally barred. But after examining the new evidence and the law supporting Mr. Berry’s petition, it became clear the appeal had merit. Ultimately, we reversed and remanded for the district court to hold an evidentiary hearing on Mr. Berry’s claim that he was actually innocent of a murder for which he had been convicted at age 19 and incarcerated for 22 years.

The reversal and remand led the DA’s office to reopen the investigation. After reexamining the evidence, the DA’s office exonerated Mr. Berry, and he was released from prison. Because Mr. Berry was exonerated, not paroled, nothing was in place to assist his reentry into society—he was driven from the High Desert State Prison and dropped off outside the parole office in North Las Vegas.

Later, I asked my extern to research how other states address transition services and compensation for the wrongly convicted. Her research showed that Nevada was just one of 15 states that had no exoneree transition or reparation programs in place. She presented this research to Assemblyman Steve Yeager. Led by him and others, the 2019 Nevada Legislature unanimously passed exoneree reparations legislation. Both Mr. Berry and my extern testified in support of the bill.

This case holds valuable lessons: A judge needs to approach each case without preconceptions. Our system of justice, while extraordinary, is not perfect. And, when a wrong occurs, we — that is each of us — should work within the law to right it.

Esther C. Rodriguez

Occupation: Attorney, Court-Appointed Arbitrator Clark & Washoe County Courts

Age: 54

Contact: http://www.R4NV.com

facebook.com/rodriguez4nevada

Rodriguez4justice@gmail.com

Record of Service:

I have spent my entire legal career in Nevada, serving the citizens of this great State as an Advocate, as a Judge Pro Tem, and as a Court-appointed Arbitrator for the Washoe and Clark County Courts. In 22 years of practice, I have litigated hundreds of cases on behalf of individuals, community organizations, and businesses; and have appealed numerous cases to the Nevada Supreme Court. I am licensed to practice in the federal and state courts of Nevada, as well as before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

I have extensive courtroom experience and have represented clients before numerous regulatory agencies including the Nevada Transportation Authority; Nevada Taxicab Authority; EMRB; Nevada PERS; National Labor Relations Board; U.S. EEOC; NERC; and Workers Compensation.

I have been repeatedly recognized as a legal leader including Women Leaders in the Law; America’s Most Honored Professionals, Top 1%; Martindale Hubbell Client Distinction Award; Top Rated Lawyer in Litigation. I am a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum – Top Trial Lawyers in America. Fewer than 1% of trial lawyers in the U.S. receive this designation. My firm has received the A+ Rating annually from the Better Business Bureau since 2006.

Education:

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY, Princeton, NJ

Bachelor of Arts, Politics, June 1988

Honors Received: Certificate of Proficiency in American Studies;

Certificate of Proficiency in Latin American Studies;

STANFORD UNIVERSITY, Palo Alto, CA,

Master of Arts, Latin American Studies, June 1989

Honors Received: Stanford Academic Fellowship Recipient

TULANE LAW SCHOOL, New Orleans, LA

Juris Doctor, May 1997, Common Law and Civil Law curriculum. Moot Court Honors Board 1996-1997

Platform:

The judicial race for the Nevada Supreme Court is one of the most important races on the ballot. Many people do not realize the tremendous impact that the decisions of the Nevada Supreme Court can have on their everyday lives whether it be family law issues, business and consumer issues, or criminal matters. The Nevada Supreme Court defines the parameters that each of the Courts below work within. That is why it is important to have the right person on the bench at the Supreme Court. This should be a person who is not only qualified and experienced, but is empathetic to the needs and challenges faced by all Nevadans including our rural communities. I am that person who will bring a fair and balanced perspective to the bench, and remain engaged and accessible.

I am proud to have received the endorsements and support of The Veterans Council of Nevada; Veterans for Responsible Government PAC; Nevada Democratic Veterans & Military Families Caucus; Southern Nevada Building Trades Union; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 357; Ironworkers 433; International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 720; Hispanics in Politics; Independent Black Voters; and Nevada Justice Through Verdicts Trial Lawyers Association.

Describe a time you learned something invaluable that will help you if elected?

My experiences over the years as an attorney on both sides of the aisle – representing and defending businesses; and other times representing the injured parties – have helped in my work as a “neutral” and will help me at the Supreme Court. I have seen businesses and people sued without legitimate grounds, and the associated costs financially and emotionally to merely defend themselves. To be blunt, it is no fun to receive notice of a lawsuit against you; and many people are extremely disturbed by the experience. A lawsuit can disrupt your life, your business, your reputation. I represented a transportation company sued for diversion without any basis whatsoever. Although I ultimately prevailed for this company, it cost the business nearly $200,000 to obtain a full dismissal.

I have also seen cases where a party is legitimately injured or damaged, but must look to the courts for justice. In reaching out to rural communities before the shutdown, I repeatedly heard the complaint of automatic claim denials, whereby injured persons were forced to look to the courts just to have their medical bills addressed. I represented a man rear-ended by a drunk driver, who had to litigate to receive medical treatment for his severe injuries.

Having been in the trenches on both sides has further defined my focus and my goals. If I am provided the opportunity to serve as Nevada’s next Justice, I will be focused on justice and deterring gamesmanship in the courts. We need to have court systems that truly serve the people by offering speedy, just and affordable resolutions to disputes. We need judges that “get it” and are not so removed they do not understand the reality of what a person experiences when they look to the court for help.