Nevada launches website for sexual assault victims

The attorney general's office has launched a website to keep sexual assault victims and others informed and connect them with support services.

The website is a product of the efforts to address the backlog of nearly 8,000 sex assault DNA kits. Those kits, with funding from the attorney general and Legislature, are now being tested.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the initiative goes beyond testing kits.

"At its core, this initiative is centered around making a meaningful difference in the lives of our survivors and providing them with reassurance that the state of Nevada and local agencies are here to seek justice on their behalf," he said.

Laxalt said the website is a clearinghouse for those who need information and resources. It will include statistical tracking on the progress of testing sex assault kits including how many kits have resulted in DNA matches and arrests.

It also includes a "Get Help" tab to provide information on how to report sexual assault, where and how they can get an examination and other information.

The website address is endnevadasbacklog.ag.nv.gov.