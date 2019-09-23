Nevada offers $900,000 in grants for off-highway vehicle projects
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
The state has amassed $900,000 in registration dollars to fund off-highway vehicle projects across the state.
The commission on off-highway vehicles supports projects ranging from trail planning and maintenance, land acquisition, mapping, signage and education as well as law enforcement and safety training.
For details on how to apply for funding, officials say to visit https://ohv.nv.gov/grant-program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 12.
Government