Nevada Public Utilities Commission gets new leader

Hayley Williamson will take over as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed her to move up from a member of the commission where she has served since April.

“Hayley’s extensive experience in Nevada and on the Public Utilities Commission will prove invaluable as she takes on this critical role of ensuring that public utility companies continue working for the benefit of all Nevadans,” he said pointing out that she has more than a decade of experience in utility law.

She has worked at the PUC since 2013 including as senior assistant general counsel and acting general counsel.

In addition to a law degree, she holds a master’s of philosophy form the University of Cambridge.