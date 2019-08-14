Nevada Public Utilities Commission joins western states on wildfires, climate change

Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission is joining together with other western states to deal with two major issues: wildfires and climate change.

Commissioners meet Friday in Portland to discuss the risks of wildfires on utility infrastructure and the potential impacts to energy customers and communities.

That conference was set up after the fire earlier this year in California that investigators blamed on a malfunctioning PG&E power pole. The day long session will include utility commissioners from California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

In addition, the PUC voted at its July 31 meeting to join three other western states in the Western Public Utility Commissions’ Joint Actioin Framework on Climate Change.

Commission Chairman Ann Pongracz said the purpose of the Framework is to share information and best practices to reduce carbon pollution and expand development of low carbon technologies. The other states are California, Oregon and Washington.

She said Nevada is following the lead of Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers. Sisolak in March announced Nevada was joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.