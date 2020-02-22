Nevada Rebublicans award all 25 delegates to President Trump

Nevada’s Republican party Saturday awarded all 25 of its delegates to President Donald Trump. The Nevada party had already canceled its caucuses. Instead, the state Republican committee voted by acclimation to give Trump all of its delegates at the same time as Democrats were tallying caucus votes, according to party executive director Will Sexauer.

No other Republican qualified for the balloting by the state committee, Sexauer said.

This gives Trump 86 of the 87 delegates awarded so far. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld won one delegate in Iowa. South Carolina, which votes next Saturday, also had canceled its primary. Its delegates will not be bound to any candidate.