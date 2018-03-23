Nevada receives $1 million for prison recidivism reduction
March 23, 2018
Nevada's Department of Corrections has been awarded $999,276 in federal grants for the second phase of the Adult Recidivism Reduction program.
Phase one was awarded in 2016 and the money used to develop a framework for evidence-based programs for the development of community partnerships for offenders re-entering the community.
Director James Dzurenda said the money is designed to "provide a statewide culture change in corrections, going from being punitive to being collaborative and rehabilitative."
He said the goal is reducing recidivism and decreasing victimization of people in the community.
This grant will continue the efforts begun in 2016, supporting evidence-based programs and practices in the prisons.
"Since Nevada has implemented these initiatives, NDOC has seen a reduction in recidivism two years in a row with more than 200 former inmates not re-offending," Dzurenda said.
Recommended Stories For You
He said the governor's re-entry task force has goals including reduction of recidivism rates by 50 percent over a five-year period.
Trending In: Government
- Nevada Public Employees Benefits Program approves pilot Medicare plan with St. Mary’s in Reno
- Amodei: Office didn’t call for student’s punishment
- Republican candidates state their case in Carson City
- Kinner again Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s communications director
- Nevada receives $1 million for prison recidivism reduction
Trending Sitewide
- 9 ways you know you’re a Fallon local
- Rocky Boice Jr faces life if convicted of kidnap and assault
- Nevada Public Employees Benefits Program approves pilot Medicare plan with St. Mary’s in Reno
- Carson City under flood advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday
- State Charter School Authority votes to shut down Argent Preparatory Academy formerly Silver State Charter School