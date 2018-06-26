Nevada receives grant for occupational licensing reform

WASHINGTON, DC – As part of the U.S. Department of Labor's ongoing efforts to encourage occupational licensing reform, the Department today announced the recipients of $7 million in grants to help states review and streamline their occupational licensing rules.

The Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation received $500,000 grant.

These investments support selected states' analysis of relevant licensing criteria, potential portability issues, and whether licensing requirements are overly broad or burdensome. Importantly, awardees will develop specific plans of action designed to reduce excessive licensing and consider the potential of alternative approaches to licensing that maintain the protection of public health and safety, such as professional certification.

The Department is awarding grants — ranging from $240,000 to $1 million each — to nine states and two associations of state governments. In addition, the Department awarded $1.5 million to help transitioning service members and veterans meet civilian educational requirements for employment in selected civilian licensed occupations.