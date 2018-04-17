Nevada reports show Rosen outraised Heller in recent months

LAS VEGAS — Democrat Jacky Rosen raised more than twice as much campaign cash as Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller in recent months, closing in on the GOP incumbent considered one of the most vulnerable to seek re-election in the Senate this year.

A partial copy of Heller's fundraising report provided to The Associated Press on Monday shows Heller raised about $1.1 million from January 1 through March 31.

Rosen, a congresswoman from Nevada's 3rd District who is challenging Heller this year, reported late last week having raised almost $2.6 million during the same time frame.

Though the freshman Democrat outpaced Heller's fundraising, she's still catching up to the more than $4.4 million he has in his campaign account. Fundraising numbers show Rosen ended March with $3.5 million in her campaign coffers.