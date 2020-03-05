Nevada resident tests positive for coronavirus | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada resident tests positive for coronavirus

Government | March 5, 2020

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)
AP | NIAID-RML

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday the state’s first “presumptive positive” case of the coronavirus.

The test results are considered “presumptive” until the results are confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Gov. Steve Sisolak urged Nevadans and visitors to remain calm and follow guidelines on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sisolak said his thoughts are with the unidentified victim and his family.

He said his office and the state Public Health Division are coordinating with the CDC and other agencies as well as Nevada’s congressional delegation to ensure they have all the support they need.

“While the first presumptive case of novel coronavirus is concerning, it is important to remember that most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 at this time,” said state Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen issued statements saying their offices are working to make sure Nevada has every possible resource to test suspected cases of the disease and manage the state’s public health needs.

