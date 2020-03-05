Nevada resident tests positive for coronavirus

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday the state’s first “presumptive positive” case of the coronavirus.

The test results are considered “presumptive” until the results are confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Gov. Steve Sisolak urged Nevadans and visitors to remain calm and follow guidelines on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sisolak said his thoughts are with the unidentified victim and his family.

He said his office and the state Public Health Division are coordinating with the CDC and other agencies as well as Nevada’s congressional delegation to ensure they have all the support they need.

“While the first presumptive case of novel coronavirus is concerning, it is important to remember that most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 at this time,” said state Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen issued statements saying their offices are working to make sure Nevada has every possible resource to test suspected cases of the disease and manage the state’s public health needs.