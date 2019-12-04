Nevada Rural Housing awarded federal grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $41,830 grant to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nv., said the funding will pay to repair and replace roofs and flooring as well as installation of handicapped accessible devices in low income households in Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

In a joint statement, they applauded USDA for investing in rural communities in Nevada.