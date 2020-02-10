Nevada Secretary of State says her office has no role in caucuses

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a statement this week emphasizing that her office has “no role whatsoever,” in the presidential caucus process.

“While state election officials encourage participation in the process, the presidential caucuses are run entirely by the political parties and are not considered elections under state law,” according to the statement.

She said all decisions involving the caucuses including the technology used are made by the parties so individuals with issues or questions should contact the party involved.