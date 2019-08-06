Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto introduces bill to honor women’s suffrage with series of new quarters

Using the 50 states quarters program as a model, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Deb Fischer of Nebraska have introduced legislation that would create a series of 25-cent pieces honoring women’s history and suffrage.

The measure was introduced ahead of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote.

She said the quarters would feature women from each state, the District of Columbia and territory in the U.S. States would have the chance to help choose the women and accomplishments they want to recognize.

“While Nevada made history this year by being the first state in the country to elect a female majority Legislature, it’s clear that the contributions of women to our history are often overlooked,” she said.

“Over the years, there have been so many influential women from Nebraska and all across America who fought for what is right,” said Fischer.

The two said the bill is a bipartisan effort to honor those women. Masto is a Democrat and Fischer is a Republican.