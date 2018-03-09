Nevada Sen. Dean Heller files quietly in Las Vegas
March 9, 2018
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Tom Heck, R
*Dean Heller, R (I)
Barry Michaels, Independent
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
*Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Clint Koble, D
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
*John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Jared Fisher, R
*Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Assembly District 36:
*Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 38:
*Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
The first week of candidate filing is history.
Sen. Dean Heller was scheduled to file on Monday but, instead, filed quietly in Las Vegas late Friday.
His expected general election Democratic opponent, Jacky Rosen, has also filed.
Most serious candidates have already put their names in the hat for the long list of state level and Carson City races.
With the addition of Heller, there are now eight U.S. Senate candidates in the race — all of whom had to plunk down the $500 filing fee.
After that, the major candidates still out there are primarily the two Democrats — Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak — and Republican Adam Laxalt who have long announced they're running to replace the termed-out Brian Sandoval as governor.
Recommended Stories For You
There are already seven other people who were willing to put up $300 to file for governor.
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Tom Heck, R
*Dean Heller, R (I)
Barry Michaels, Independent
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
*Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Clint Koble, D
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
*John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Jared Fisher, R
*Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Assembly District 36:
*Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 38:
*Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)