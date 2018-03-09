Nevada Sen. Dean Heller files quietly in Las Vegas

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

The first week of candidate filing is history.

Sen. Dean Heller was scheduled to file on Monday but, instead, filed quietly in Las Vegas late Friday.

His expected general election Democratic opponent, Jacky Rosen, has also filed.

Most serious candidates have already put their names in the hat for the long list of state level and Carson City races.

With the addition of Heller, there are now eight U.S. Senate candidates in the race — all of whom had to plunk down the $500 filing fee.

After that, the major candidates still out there are primarily the two Democrats — Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak — and Republican Adam Laxalt who have long announced they're running to replace the termed-out Brian Sandoval as governor.

There are already seven other people who were willing to put up $300 to file for governor.