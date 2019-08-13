Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen joins in bill to protect Olympians from sex abuse

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and three other women senators have joined in legislation designed to protect Olympic athletes from sexual abuse.

The Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act is a response to findings of systemic abuse. It was introduced by Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to improve oversight of the U.S. Olympic Committee and better protect young athletes from abuse and intimidation.

She said it’s important to protect the health and safety of those athletes and to hold the committee accountable for turning a blind eye to systematic abuse within the organization.

The others who have joined in backing the legislation are Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Jeanne Shaheen D-N.H., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.