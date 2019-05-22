Nevada Senate OKs bill eliminating deadline on sexual assault cases

The Nevada Senate on Wednesday approved legislation removing the statute of limitations from sexual assault.

Under existing law, prosecution of sexual assault must be started within 20 years of the alleged crime. AB142 removes that limit, providing that prosecution can begin at any time if the identity of the person accused of the assault is established by DNA evidence.

During hearings there was testimony that, especially in the case of younger victims, it may be years before they’re able to report the assault.

The bill states the language applies to cases committed before July of this year if the statute of limitations hasn’t yet expired.

The vote was unanimous. The bill goes to the governor’s desk.