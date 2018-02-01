Nevada senator calls for broadband funding in infrastructure plan

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has joined with other Democrats in urging President Trump to include funding for rural broadband in his infrastructure program.

The president made infrastructure a key program in his State of the Union speech, calling for investment of $1.5 trillion to improve the nation's highways.

Masto said Thursday that some 23 million Americans in rural parts of the nation still don't have access to high-speed broadband Internet service.

"In an increasingly interconnected world and global economy, we must include in our discussion of infrastructure not just roads, bridges and waterways but also high-speed Internet access," says the letter authored by Masto and fellow Democrats Bob Casey of Pennsylvannia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesorta.

The letter was also signed by 14 other Democratic senators.