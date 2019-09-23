Nevada senators urge repeal of provision that would cut highway funding

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are calling on congressional leaders to repeal a provision in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act that would cut $7.6 billion from highway funding.

The cuts would take about $50 million away from Nevada at a time when the two Democrats say infrastructure funding is critical in the state’s rapidly growing urban areas.

They said, however, the cuts would negatively impact not just Nevada but every state in the nation, causing more damage to the economy.

They said that includes funding vital to the future Interstate 11.