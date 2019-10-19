Nevada Sens. Cortez Masto, Rosen applaud nomination of Togliatti to federal court

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have issued a statement applauding the nomination of Jennifer Togliatti to the federal district court bench.

Togliatti has been a state district court judge in Clark County for 20 years, including serving as chief judge.

They said in three decades of legal service in Nevada, she has handled some of the most difficult cases Nevada has seen.

“Yet she maintains a reputation as a fair-minded and objective judge,” they said in the joint statement. “We look forward to meeting with her and reviewing her full record.”