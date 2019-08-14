Nevada signs on to protest of Affordable Care Act rule

Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined with 22 other Attorneys General to protest a Trump administration plan they say would undermine anti-discrimination protections in the Affordable Care Act.

“Every Nevadan regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age should be able to see their health care provider,” Ford said in a media release.

He said the proposed rule would harm women by removing protections against discrimination based on pregnancy and lead to denial of services related to reproductive health. He said it would also remove protections for the LGBTQ community, for individuals with limited English proficiency and those with disabilities.

In a comment letter to the federal Health and Humans Services Department, the Attorneys General said the proposed rule would weaken or remove prohibitions against discrimination in Medicaid, Medicare and healthcare exchanges as well as federal grant programs.