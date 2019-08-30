Nevada state engineer announces deadline for proving historic water rights

The state engineer has issued notice that a new law requires those who claim ownership of historic water rights have until the end of 2027 to submit proof of their claims.

A spokesman said failure to do so will result in the water claim being deemed abandoned.

SB270 was approved to track down and catalog water rights that pre-date the statutes requiring water rights to be permitted by the state engineer to be considered vested. For surface water, that date is March 1, 1905. For artesian groundwater, the date is March 22, 1913 and for ground water, March 25, 1939.

“In order to effectively manage water in Nevada, the driest state in the nation, it is critical we know exactly how much water is committed to and being used,” according to a statement issued by the state engineer’s office.

The form for filing and further information can be obtained from the Nevada Division of Water Resources at http://water.nv.gov or by calling the division at 684-2800.