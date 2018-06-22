Nevada State Historic Preservation Office receives grant

The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office has received a grant to continue work to preserve and restore the state's estimated 110,000 historic, cultural and archaeological sites.

"At it's core, historic preservation is about people coming together to preserve shared history and tradition as represented in the places we value," said Rebecca Palmer, administrator of Nevada SHPO. "We strive to nurture the historic character of Nevada's past as the state continues to evolve and change with the times. We want our children to know Nevada's historic places, to tell Nevada stories and to celebrate Nevada's heritage."

This year, the National Park Service awarded Nevada $775,000 to support subgrants to a variety of projects across the state.

In addition, SHPO coordinates the Historic Preservation Tax Incentive program that supports local businesses by providing federal tax credits to complete preservation projects.