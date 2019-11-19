Nevada Supreme Court receives case number 80,000

The Nevada Supreme Court hit a milestone this month when case number 80,000 was filed.

Patel v. Patel is a family law appeal out of Clark County.

Chief Justice Mark Gibbons said the high court had just three members from statehood until 1967 when the growing population convinced the Legislature to add two more justices.

The court functioned with five members until 1999 when lawmakers added two more chairs.

That was followed by creation of the Intermediate Court of Appeals in 2014 to relieve some of the caseload on the Supreme Court.

It took from statehood in 1864 until 1977 for the first 10,000 cases to be filed. But the number grew to 60,000 by 2012, 70,000 in 2016 and now 80,000.

Gibbons said the workload continues to grow.