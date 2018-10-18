Nevada Supreme Court Seat G candidate questions

Mathew Harter

Occupation: District Court Judge, 8th Judicial District, Family Court Division

Age: 52

Contact: JudgeHarter.com; ElectJudgeHarter@gmail.com

Record of service: I was elected to my current position in 2008. I was re-elected in 2014. I served as an Arbitrator for the District Court from 2004-08. I served as a contract attorney for the Clark County Public Defender's Office from 1996-2004. I served as a District Court Law Clerk from 1994-95. I have served teaching numerous legal education classes to both lawyers and judges. I have served by writing a number of published, legal articles advising them on the law. I have served my community as a sports coach and in scouting. For further details of my service, please see my Resume page on JudgeHarter.com.

Education: Bonanza High School, Las Vegas, NV, 1984. UNLV, Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Management, 1988. Western Michigan University (Cooley Law School), JD Cum Laude, 1994.

A brief statement about your platform: I cannot begin to adequately cover my "5 Pillar Platform" in 200 words. It is set forth in detail on JudgeHarter.com. I hope that you can take a few minutes to review it. Generally, it consists of: 1) The stark difference in backgrounds and philosophy between me and my opponent; 2) The questionable manner in how my opponent received her judicial appointments (despite there being many, far more qualified applicants) and how her appointments further the concept of the "Calfornia-zation of Nevada"; 3) The vast difference of actual experience in Nevada law between me and my opponent; 4) My judicial efficiency and the lack thereof by the current appellate courts; and 5) The concerning amount of campaign contributions received by my opponent and where they originate from.

Describe a time you learned something invaluable that will help you if elected?

I cannot limit this question to "a [specific] time." I continue to learn every week of the variety of effects that judicial delay by our appellate courts have upon litigants. My firsthand knowledge is at Family Court, where parents and children are sometimes forced to wait years until a decision is reached. Personal lives are unnecessarily placed on hold. Many times, the end result issued years later is simply to send the case back to the District Court to hold another trial. Often times, the issue appealed has since become irrelevant. Cases should be screened on the forefront of the appellate process for judicial efficiency (when possible), not shuffled out the backend years later just on to continued litigation. I am certain this greatly impacts the other areas of law as well such as in business cases, in personal injury cases, in criminal cases (both for the victim/family and the accused), etc. It is simply unacceptable and avoidable. My opponent is actually quoted by the Nevada Appeal back on August 8, 2018 as saying: it shouldn't take years to resolve a case. "We are not too busy." However, ask any lawyer, judge or party involved in a current or past appeal and I am certain they will tell you otherwise. Justice delayed truly is Justice denied.

Lidia Stiglich

Occupation: Justice, Nevada Supreme Court

Age: 48

Contact: info@justicestiglich.com; http://www.justicestiglich.com

Record of service: District Judge, 2nd Judicial District Court 2012-2016; Justice, Nevada Supreme Court 2016 – present

Education: I graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, emphasis in Finance. I received my Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

A brief statement about your platform: I have been serving as a Justice on the Supreme Court since 2016 and it would be a privilege to continue to serve. I will show up for work every day with the faces of Nevadans in my mind, the pursuit of justice in my heart and the character of great Nevada servants in my spirit. I will continue to be a champion for access to justice – making our courts more affordable and accessible for litigants. I will promote the administration of justice by producing prompt and sensible resolutions of the cases that come before me. My education and broad-based professional experience prepared me for this position. And I believe I have demonstrated my work ethic, competence and commitment.

Describe a time you learned something invaluable that will help you if elected?

Those who pass through Nevada's courthouses, willing or unwilling, pass through their courthouses, not ours. Our duty as judges is to help these individuals get access to justice by removing artificial barriers to the courts and producing timely decisions. We must promote justice, fairness and equality under the law in

both word and deed. I strive to adhere to these principles every time I take the bench.