Nevada tribes awarded $5.4 million in EPA grants

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has issued 44 grants totaling nearly $5.4 million to 16 Nevada Native American tribes.

A spokesman said the grants are for environmental projects including providing safe drinking water to tribal communities across the state. Projects range from water quality monitoring and watershed restoration to recycling programs and air quality improvement and protection.

The Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada received a total of $1.3 million in three grants for their general assistance program, state and tribal response and performance partnership grants program.

The Walker River Tribe was awarded five grants totaling $749,520 including hazardous substances response and nonpoint source implementation.

The Yerington Paiute Tribe will also receive five grants including for hazardous substances response and nonpoint source pollution implementation as well as an investigations training program.

Finally, the Fallon Paiute Tribe will get $367,971 in performance partnership funding.