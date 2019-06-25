Nevada U.S. Sen. Cortez Masto backs expanding health care tax credit eligibility

Catherine Cortez Masto and several other senators have introduced legislation they say is designed to fix a “glitch” in the health care system.

She said the problem is under current law, if a parent has health insurance but that employer doesn’t offer coverage to a spouse or child, those family members can be prevented from getting tax credits to buy affordable insurance on the state exchange.

She said this legislation would determine affordability by using the cost of family coverage rather than individual coverage. She said that would expand eligibility of families for premium assistance tax credits.

“Every Nevadan deserves access to affordable, quality health care,” said Cortez Masto, D-Nev.