Heller says he supports Kavanaugh, FBI probe

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R, in a written statement on Friday reaffirmed his support for Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Heller also stated he supported the FBI investigation that will delay Kavanaugh's nomination by at least a week.

"It is my hope that after this additional week, other senators will come to the conclusion that I have reached and support Judge Kavanaugh's nomination," Heller said in a statement.

Heller's complete statement follows:

"I commend Dr. Ford for bravely sharing her painful story with my colleagues. She deserved the opportunity to be heard. I also appreciate Judge Kavanaugh's compelling testimony in which he delivered a raw defense of his character and a vehement denial of the allegations.

"After listening to the testimony during yesterday's hearing, I believe that both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh delivered genuine, but starkly different accounts while under oath. However, no corroborating evidence to support the allegations surfaced during yesterday's hearing. While I am extremely disappointed by the way that Democrats approached the allegations and by the resulting media circus that ensued, I am supportive of the Administration's decision to request a supplemental FBI background investigation that must be completed one week from today.

