Nevada U.S. Senate candidates schedule debate

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Democrat U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen have finally agreed to a debate on Oct. 19 in Las Vegas.

But the two are still wrangling over details of a possible debate in Reno as the race for Heller's Senate seat heats up heading into the November election.

The debate on Oct. 19 will be aired statewide on CBS affiliates and Univision.

"After President Trump called her out last week for refusing to debate Dean Heller, today Jacky Rosen finally accepted a debate in Las Vegas on Oct. 19," the Heller campaign stated in a released statement.

In its statement the Heller campaign also stated Rosen should accept to debate Heller on Oct. 8 in a debate that would be aired statewide on NBC affiliates and Telemundo.

But the Rosen campaign in a news release on Rosen's campaign website stated it's proposing an alternative host for another statewide televised debate in Reno to replace Sinclair Broadcast Group, which donated to Heller's campaign in June.

"We are looking forward to a spirited and substantive debate focused on the issues that will give Nevada voters across the state an opportunity to see the significant differences between the candidates," Rosen's statement said.