Nevada will buy Snowcat for Marlette Lake winter maintenance

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed legislation that will buy state Buildings and Grounds a Snowcat.

For years, managers of the Marlette Lake Water System have wanted a vehicle such as a Snowcat because, during the winter, that’s the only way they can get up the mountain to take care of the water system above Lakeview Hill.

The division has a four-wheel drive truck to climb the mountain during the summer.

In past years, they used a snowmobile to climb the mountain in winter but that vehicle can’t carry tools and equipment sometimes needed for repairs.

The Snowcat will enable the crew to get to the pump house and dam at Marlette Lake year-round as well as Hobart Reservoir and other features of the system.

SB519 appropriates $190,500 to buy the vehicle.

The system was constructed in the 1870s to provide water to Virginia City. It’s still that town’s only source of domestic water, but also provides some water to Carson City.