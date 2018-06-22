Nevada’s Amodei criticizes House leadership on immigration

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., had some serious criticism of U.S. House leadership this week after the immigration reform bill, "Securing America's Future Act," fell 25 votes short of passage on Thursday.

"For nearly seven years, I've said I can't defend doing nothing on any pressing issue, particularly immigration," he said venting his frustration over the inability of Congress to enact any immigration reform.

He said the recent turmoil over family separations at the border highlight why he signed the discharge petition to force a vote on immigration reform, an effort that was joined by nearly two-dozen other Republicans.

Amodei said immigration bills should come through the House Rules Committee to regular debate on the House floor, not worked out behind closed doors.

"When closed-door meetings substitute (for) committee work, transparency and normal floor procedures — expectations are unmet and members and the 'process' is disrespected," he said.

He said there was a similar crisis four years ago when large numbers of unaccompanied children from Central America arrived at the southern border.

Recommended Stories For You

"Well, here's the latest crisis and House leadership is choosing to solve it behind closed doors, which is an awful way to deal with bedrock issues," he said.

Amodei said the bill would, among other things, put an end to chain migration and the visa lottery program, strengthen border security and "provide a legislative solution for current beneficiaries of DACA (the so-called dreamers) to receive a three-year renewable legal status in perpetuity."

"While I would have liked to see a more comprehensive fix for recipients of the DACA program, this is certainly considered an improvement from the limbo they're currently in," he said.

But he said the House is scheduled to vote on another immigration bill next week.

"Stay tuned," he said.