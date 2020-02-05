Nevada’s Cortez Masto calls out Senate leader McConnell on veterans’ bill

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nv., this week called out Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking legislation to support women veterans.

She said the Deborah Sampson Act passed the House with strong bipartisan support in May but that McConnell hasn’t allowed it to move forward.

“It’s outrageous that Leader McConnell refuses to move even the most bipartisan pieces of legislation including bills that support our veterans,” she said.

Masto said the legislation is designed to improve female veterans’ access to health care and benefits by eliminating barriers to care and services that women veterans face. She said women veterans are more likely to face homelessness, unemployment and to go without needed health care.

She said there are also several bills introduced in the Senate that have not gotten any action because of McConnell.