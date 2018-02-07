Nevada’s Heller favors community centers over Planned Parenthood

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., says his position on federal funding for Planned Parenthood hasn't changed despite claims by his adversaries.

Both his primary opponent Danny Tarkanian and Democrats have accused him of flip-flopping on the issue with Democrats saying he claims he'll protect Planned Parenthood while voting against federal funding for the organization.

"My position has never changed," he said in a Tuesday telephone interview. "I do not support federal funding for abortions."

Asked if he would support federal funding for other services offered by Planned Parenthood, he said: "I'm more of a supporter of community health clinics. I would shift the funding more to community health clinics."

Heller was quoted last April telling a town hall "I have no problems with federal funding for Planned Parenthood."

Spokesman Megan Taylor clarified the following day Heller "doesn't have a problem with many of the health care services Planned Parenthood offers to women." But she said he opposes federal funding to organizations that perform abortions.

Heller did say it's time Congress dealt with immigration and he believes "there is a sweet spot" members across the aisle can find in approving DACA – protection for the so-called "dreamers" brought to the U.S. when they were children.

He said there are maybe a dozen ideas being discussed among different groups of senators and maybe leadership should put the bill on the floor in the next couple of weeks and see what happens.

"I'd like to do something to help support these young men and women who are here but some other things have to occur at the same time," he said.

Heller said that includes border security and, "maybe reasonable changes to chain immigration," the existing law that allows immigrants to sponsor family members to come to the U.S.

"The other issue is making sure we're not coming back here in eight to 10 years and having the same discussion."

The key, Heller said, is "everybody is going to have to negotiate and everybody is going to have to give a little to make this work."

Heller predicted Yucca Mountain funding won't make it out of the Senate.

"We're going to keep it out of the budget and out of the Senate," he said. "You're not going to hear anything about Yucca Mountain this year or next year."

Finally, Heller said now the Republicans have released their intelligence memo on the Justice Department and FBI alleged bias against the Trump campaign, the Democratic response memo should come out too.

"I want the Democrat memo to come out so we have more information," he said. "I'd like your readers to hear everything that's going on. We're not going to make the necessary changes in our intelligence community until we see all of the information."