Nevada’s minimum wage to remain $7.25

The Nevada Labor Commissioner says the minimum wage employers must pay workers will remain at $7.25 an hour for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

That rate is for employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers. For those workers who aren't offered health benefits, the rate is $8.25 an hour.

In Nevada, the minimum wage is required to be recalculated every year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or by the cumulative increase in the cost of living if that's greater.

The minimum wage in Nevada has not increased since at least 2013, the first year the statistics were posted on the state Labor Commission website.

Daily rates for overtime also will remain the same since that's predicated on the minimum wage. Employees who make less than 1.5 times the minimum wage must be paid overtime at 1.5 times the hourly wage for all work more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period. For workers receiving more than that amount per hour, employers must pay overtime for work that exceeds 40 hours a week but don't have to pay for more than eight hours in one day if the weekly total doesn't exceed 40.

For workers offered health benefits, that rate is $10.875 an hour. For workers not offered health benefits, the rate is $12.375 an hour.

Those rules don't apply to workers exempt from overtime.