Nevada's Public Employees Benefits Program has been awarded Core Accreditation by URAC, the independent organization that promotes quality healthcare through accreditation.

PEBP Executive Officer Damon Haycock said that makes PEBP the first public sector program in the nation to receive Core Accreditation.

"State employees, retirees and their dependents should feel proud and reassured knowing their health program has successfully shown it meets a higher national standard of healthcare," he said.

URAC CEO Kylanne Green said applying for and receiving that accreditation "has demonstrated a commitment to quality that is rarely seen among public sector programs."

"Through its commitment to quality and its willingness to measure themselves against national standards, PEBP has demonstrated its leadership among the nation's public sector programs," said Green.