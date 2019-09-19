Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Rosen, Cortez Masto announce traffic safety grants

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortrez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, Tuesday announced Nevada will receive $1,847,425 in funding to support transportation safety investments.

The grants are designed to help law enforcement and first responders better understand and respond to transportation safety issues. They said the goal is to help reduce casualties from commercial vehicle accidents.

The bulk of the money, $1.39 million, goes to the National Judicial College in Reno to implement training that will help tribal judges better understand commercial driver license laws.

In addition, Reno’s police department will get $210,001 to improve training for officers in how to reduce the number and severity of truck and bus accidents.

The state will get $179,579 to provide training about the movement of hazardous materials through the state and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe will get $64,532 for planning and training about the transportation of hazardous materials across tribal lands.