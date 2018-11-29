Nevada’s wilderness featured at Dems’ luncheon

Kurt Kuznicki, associate director of the Friends of Nevada Wilderness, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. A professional photographer, Kurt will be sharing and narrating a sampling of his spectacular collection of landscapes that bring some of the Silver State's remaining natural treasures to life, notably some breathtaking views of Hobgoblin Playground and other areas of Gold Butte National Monument in Clark County.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

What's for lunch? Round Table currently offers two low-cost lunchtime specials: an all-you-can-eat buffet with four types of pizza and full salad bar for $7.49, and a 10-inch pizza with the toppings of your choice for $5.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. All are welcome.

For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.