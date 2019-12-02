New director named for Nevada prisons

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Charles Daniels, who retired from a long career in the federal corrections department in 2016, as the new director of Corrections in Nevada.

“Charles has had a long and respected career as a corrections professional in the state and federal systems,” said Sisolak.

He said Daniels has more than three decades of experience and knowledge, “that will bring needed structure, accountability and reform to the Nevada Department of Corrections.”

He was warden at federal institutions in California, Illinois and Oregon before becoming senior deputy assistant to the director for the federal Bureau of Prison Industries, education and vocational training division.

He followed that with a senior role in the New York City Department of Corrections, helping manage a $1.8 billion operating budget. Most recently, he was deputy operations commissioner in Alabama’s corrections department.

He replaces James Dzurenda, who resigned. Sisolak thanked Deputy Director Harold Wickham who served as acting director after Dzurenda left.