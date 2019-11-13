 New head named for Nevada Highway Patrol | NevadaAppeal.com

New head named for Nevada Highway Patrol

Government | November 13, 2019

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Daniel Solow
Daniel Solow has been named colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

He has been lieutenant colonel since December 2017 and replaces John O’Rourke, who retired in August.

Solow began his career as a trooper in the Laughlin/Searchlight district in 1995. Since then he has held numerous assignments as he rose through the ranks of the patrol.

“Colonel Solow brings great experience and knowledge to the position,” said DPS Director George Togliatti.

