New head named for Nevada Highway Patrol

Daniel Solow has been named colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

He has been lieutenant colonel since December 2017 and replaces John O’Rourke, who retired in August.

Solow began his career as a trooper in the Laughlin/Searchlight district in 1995. Since then he has held numerous assignments as he rose through the ranks of the patrol.

“Colonel Solow brings great experience and knowledge to the position,” said DPS Director George Togliatti.