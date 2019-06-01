New Nevada law requires law enforcement record interrogations

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed into law the bill requiring law enforcement to record interrogations of suspects who are in their custody.

AB107 was authored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.

“This bill provides safeguards for innocent defendants against coercive interrogations that lead to false confessions and wrongful convictions,” said Yeager. “It also promotes greater transparency and accuracy in Nevada’s criminal justice system.”

The measure gives law enforcement until next April to develop regulations for implementing the new law and provides that those rules are open for public inspection.