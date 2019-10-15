New ‘Welcome to Nevada’ signs going up on U.S. 395

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing new “Welcome to Nevada” signs at both locations where U.S. 395 enters the state.

A spokesman said preliminary construction began Oct. 7 near Topaz Lake south of Gardnerville. The monument was completed Tuesday.

The sign where U.S. 395 enters Nevada from California north of Reno at Bordertown will be installed by the end of this month, according to NDOT.

More monuments will be installed along State Route 28 at Crystal Bay and on Interstate 11 at Hoover Dam.

The monuments are constructed of steel with natural rock and concrete bases. Each is 14 feet tall and features the state silhouette and motto “Battle Born.” Each of the monuments is slightly different, tailored to the surrounding environment.

NDOT in 2017 installed welcome signs at some 25 other border crossings across the state. Those are standard size roadway signs designed by high school artists.