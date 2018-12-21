NV Energy’s renewable energy expansion approved

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has approved NV Energy's three-year plan to effectively double the utility's renewable energy portfolio.

Under the plan, NV Energy will spend about $66 million a year to build more than 1,000 megawatts of new solar power. That's a 30 percent increase over current spending.

The plan also calls for construction of 100 megawatts of energy storage.

The plan was applauded by a coalition of energy businesses and clean energy advocates including the Sierra Club, Western Resource Advocates, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project and the Natural Resource Defense Council.

Anne Kelly, policy director at Ceres, a nonprofit group working with investors and companies, said major employers in Nevada have committed to invest in energy efficiency and renewables and welcome NV Energy's decision to embrace clean energy sources.

She said the PUC vote to adopt the plan, "presents a significant economic opportunity for Nevada to continue to develop its rich renewable resources."

The plan also calls for the company to accelerate closure of the North Valmy Coal Plant in north central Nevada. Unit one would close in 2021 and unit two in 2025.

She was joined by Ray Fakhoury of Advanced Energy Economy who said the economics are undeniable since projects are saving money for businesses and consumers. And Ellen Zuckerman, an energy consultant, said the simple fact is large companies are for this plan because it saves them money.