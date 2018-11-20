Nye GOP chair seeks Hof Assembly seat

The Nye County Republican Party chairman wants the open seat in the Nevada Assembly.

Joe Burdzinski has sent a letter to the Nye County Commission seeking the appointment.

Brothel operator Dennis Hof won the District 36 seat in this month's general election despite the fact he died three weeks before the election. Hof was found dead Oct. 16 at his Love Ranch brothel in Southern Nevada after a weekend of partying celebrating his 72nd birthday. His death is being investigated but officials say they don't suspect foul play.

Even so, he won the election, defeating Democratic educator Lesia Romanov.

That leaves it up to the Nye County Commission to appoint someone to fill the post.

Burdzinski called on the commission to name him to the post and urged supporters to go to http://istandwithjoe.com to add their names to a list of supporters.