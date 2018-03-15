One day left for Nevada candidates to file

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

There's just one day left for aspiring political officeholders to throw their hat in the ring this election cycle.

Filing for non-judicial offices closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

The most crowded race is for the right to succeed termed-out Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval with 14 contenders.

After that, it's the contest for Dean Heller's U.S. Senate seat. He's seeking a second full six-year term but faces a daunting crowd of 11 opponents. That list will grow to at least 12 when perennial candidate and fellow Republican Danny Tarkanian files at noon, Friday. This is Tarkanian's sixth attempt to win public office.

In addition, State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who announced months ago, filed Thursday as a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. Former Nevada Assemblyman Brent Jones, also a Republican, filed for that office on Thursday as well.

In Carson City, incumbent Staci Wilke-McCulloch filed for Carson School Board Trustee in District 3.