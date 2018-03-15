One day left for Nevada candidates to file
March 15, 2018
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Kamau Bakari, IAP
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Vic Harrell, R
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
David Knight, D
Barry Michaels, Independent
Allen Rheinhart, D
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Patrick Fogarty, D
Clint Koble, D
Ian Luetkehans, R
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Steven Horsford, D
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Jeff Miller, R
Bill Townsend, R
Amy Vilela, D
*Sid Zeller, R
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Ryan Bundy, Independent
Frederick Conquest, R
Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
Chris Giunchigliani, D
*David Jones, D
Adam Laxalt, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Janine Hansen, IAP
Engene Hoover, R
*Brent Jones, R
Scott LaFata, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
*Michael Roberson, R
Secretary of State:
Ernest Aldridge, R
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
*Joel Hansen, IAP
Stuart MacKie, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
*Tina Davis-Hersey, D
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
*Tom Fransway, R
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Lesia Romanov, D
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
*Paul Cwalina, L
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School District Trustee District 1:
Lupe Ramirez
School District Trustee District 3:
*Staci Wilke-McCulloch (I)
School District Trustee District 4:
Richard Varner
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rowlatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
There's just one day left for aspiring political officeholders to throw their hat in the ring this election cycle.
Filing for non-judicial offices closes at 5 p.m. Friday.
The most crowded race is for the right to succeed termed-out Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval with 14 contenders.
After that, it's the contest for Dean Heller's U.S. Senate seat. He's seeking a second full six-year term but faces a daunting crowd of 11 opponents. That list will grow to at least 12 when perennial candidate and fellow Republican Danny Tarkanian files at noon, Friday. This is Tarkanian's sixth attempt to win public office.
In addition, State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who announced months ago, filed Thursday as a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. Former Nevada Assemblyman Brent Jones, also a Republican, filed for that office on Thursday as well.
In Carson City, incumbent Staci Wilke-McCulloch filed for Carson School Board Trustee in District 3.
