Partnership Carson City director to speak at Democratic lunch

Hannah McDonald, executive director at Partnership Carson City, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. Originally brought on part-time as youth program coordinator, she went on to become the community outreach coordinator before taking over the top job from Kathy Bartosz late last year. Though the partnership was created to help community members avoid dangerous behaviors and addictions, McDonald puts primary emphasis upon promoting healthy lifestyles.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. All are welcome.

What's for lunch? Round Table currently offers two low-cost lunchtime specials: an all-you-can-eat buffet with four types of pizza and full salad bar for $7.49, and a 10-inch pizza with the toppings of your choice for $5.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.